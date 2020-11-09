Joel Fitzgibbon to quit Labor frontbench amid growing climate fight Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Mr Fitzgibbon is expected to call a press conference later this morning after telling caucus he will sit on the backbench because he believes the party is alienated its blue-collar base by pushing for deeper cuts to carbon emissions without an appropriate transition. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

