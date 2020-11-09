Trump is 'within his rights' to question election results, says Mitch McConnell
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his rights" to question election results that declared Joe Biden the winner and consider legal options.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his rights" to question election results that declared Joe Biden the winner and consider legal options.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources