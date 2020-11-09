Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump is 'within his rights' to question election results, says Mitch McConnell

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his rights" to question election results that declared Joe Biden the winner and consider legal options.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Recapping Biden, Harris Speeches On Saturday And Trump's Legal Battle With Election

Recapping Biden, Harris Speeches On Saturday And Trump's Legal Battle With Election 03:37

 CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink recaps points from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's speeches on Saturday and President Donald Trump's legal fight with election results.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Law Expert Talks Validity Of Trump Election Challenges [Video]

Law Expert Talks Validity Of Trump Election Challenges

SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter Talks On Validity Of Trump Campaign's Legal Challenges To Presidential Election Results

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 17:27Published
Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies [Video]

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Vows To Fight Election Results [Video]

Trump Vows To Fight Election Results

President-elect Biden has already appointed a new COVID task force, but Pres. Trump is not conceding and his lawyers have taken the case to court. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump ‘100% within his rights’ to fight results, says senior Republican

 US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options after his...
Belfast Telegraph

Top Senate Republican says Trump is 'within his rights' to question election results

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his rights" to question election results that...
CBC.ca