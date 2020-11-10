Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court, again, entertains Republican challenge to Obamacare

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Our View: Failing to repeal, replace Affordable Care Act, Republicans keep testing justices' independence. Just what Americans need in a pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

In North Carolina, a Challenge to Affirmative Action Begins

 A lawsuit against the University of North Carolina’s admissions policies is one of several that could reach the Supreme Court.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden's Family Dogs Get Their Own Twitter Account

 We have POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS and now ... an official title for the First Family's furry friends, DOTUS, which just became Twitter official. Dr. Jill and..
TMZ.com

Weak Supreme Court case, real dangers for Americans: Will the Affordable Care Act survive?

 Republicans have no alternative to the ACA and a new President Biden can't save it unless Democrats win Senate control in Georgia's January runoffs.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional [Video]

Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

Democrats fear the Supreme Court could get rid of the law that gives more than 20 million Americans health insurance coverage. Story: https://wfts.tv/32tOB2t

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Presidential election reveals a deeply divided nation

 Many of President Trump's strongest supporters in Arizona believe he should keep fighting the results of the election, but a group of Republican college students..
CBS News

US election: Trump spokeswoman cut off in one minute

 Fox News has cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after just over a minute, saying the network could not in good conscience continue airing..
New Zealand Herald

Most Republican lawsuits challenging election results in battleground states haven't gone far

 Most lawsuits challenging election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania have not gone far. Here's the status of some of the key..
USATODAY.com

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Remembering "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek

 For so many Americans, losing Alex Trebek is a bit like experiencing a death in the family. He had a rare talent for keeping us entertained and informed. Jim..
CBS News

Americans take to the streets after President-elect Joe Biden's victory and President Trump's loss

 “CBS This Morning” spoke with voters of many different backgrounds across the country. They shared their joyous celebrations, deep disappointments, and their..
CBS News
Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political' [Video]

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Biden implores Americans to wear masks as taskforce unveiled

 President-elect Joe Biden implored Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even as he cheered news about the promising development of a..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Casey Says Affordable Care Act At Risk With Barrett's Assured Confirmation [Video]

Sen. Casey Says Affordable Care Act At Risk With Barrett's Assured Confirmation

The Supreme Court will hear the challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:51Published
Kamala Harris Grills Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

Kamala Harris Grills Supreme Court Nominee

Vice president nominee Kamala Harris took part in the Senate hearings of Amy Coney Barrett, rebuking Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and abortion access.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare [Video]

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers hoped Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Mayflower 400: Plaque honours Native Americans killed by plague

 BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Previously the Mayflower Memorial remembered English settlers and crew, and not Native Americans.
BBC Local News

Millions of Americans are still eligible for stimulus checks, and you have until November 21 to claim yours

 Americans who didn't have a tax liability in 2018 or 2019 and qualify for a stimulus check can use an IRS tool to see if they're eligible.
Business Insider

Biden urges all Americans to wear masks as US faces 'dark winter' amid coronavirus

 President-elect Joe Biden has urged all Americans to wear masks as he warned of a "dark winter" in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sky News Also reported by •NewsmaxBelfast TelegraphSeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com