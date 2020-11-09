Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health workers in Alberta, Manitoba urge tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases climb

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
In signed letters, health-care professionals in Alberta and Manitoba urge their respective provinces to impose tough new restrictions aimed at beating back COVID-19 as case numbers rise, warning health-care systems are becoming overstretched. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: As COVID-19 Cases Climb, New Jersey Enforces Tighter Restrictions

As COVID-19 Cases Climb, New Jersey Enforces Tighter Restrictions 03:13

 Tighter COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in New Jersey on Thursday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions [Video]

Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions

As COVID cases continue to rise across our area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published
New COVID Stay At Home Advisory For Chicago [Video]

New COVID Stay At Home Advisory For Chicago

With COVID cases continuing to not only go up but spiking in a very high direction, Chicago's mayor and the head of the city's health department unveiled "new steps" to help bend the curve.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:52Published
Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,271 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths including two in Harrison County and one in Hancock County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Related news from verified sources

Alberta reports 609 new cases of COVID-19, one day after a record 802 cases

 Alberta may impose tighter restrictions today as the province faces record highs for new cases of COVID-19. The premier and chief medical officer of health are...
CBC.ca