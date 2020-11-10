Global  
 

Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper after election defeat

DNA Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Trump said on Twitter that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, was taking over as acting secretary of defence.
 Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer. This report produced by Jonah Green.

