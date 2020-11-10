Global  
 

First 'Jeopardy!' episode since Alex Trebek's death opens with emotional tribute

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
"Jeopardy!" Monday opened with a tribute to host Alex Trebek and an announcement that his new episodes will air through Christmas.
Ole Miss student speaks out about 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

Ole Miss student speaks out about 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

 Ole Miss student speaks out about 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

'Jeopardy!' Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

 Alex Trebek is getting a bittersweet send-off from the game show that made him famous ... "Jeopardy!" just said goodbye to the late host with a touching tribute...
Remembering "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek

 For so many Americans, losing Alex Trebek is a bit like experiencing a death in the family. He had a rare talent for keeping us entertained and informed. Jim..
Alex Trebek's death brings more awareness to pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek's death brings more awareness to pancreatic cancer

“In a way, it will resonate with more people because he’s very much like a family member. The grace and courage which he carried himself means a lot to finding a cure for this disease.”

Dr. Jill Biden Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

 Dr. Jill Biden is paying her respects to Alex Trebek, and remembering her time with the late "Jeopardy!" host. The First Lady-elect just posted a picture of her..
Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
North Texas Jeopardy! Winner David Clemmons Reminisces About Time With Alex Trebek

North Texas Jeopardy! Winner David Clemmons Reminisces About Time With Alex Trebek

"He gave so much credit to the teachers and the job that we're doing, said David Clemmons who won the Teachers Championship Tournament in 2017.

Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity

Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity

For some it was empowering to call out the answers in their living room. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports

Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek

Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek

After a brave fight, "Jeopardy!" host and Canadian icon Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Eugene Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and more celebrities from around the world pay..

First 'Jeopardy!' episode since Alex Trebek's death opens with emotional tribute

 "Jeopardy!" Monday opened with a tribute to host Alex Trebek and an announcement that his new episodes will air through Christmas.
Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and More Stars Pay Tribute

 The world is mourning the loss of a legend. Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 on Sunday, Nov. 8. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek...
ShowBiz Minute: Trebek, MTV EMAs, Brice

 Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due...
