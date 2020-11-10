Global  
 

White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI stemming from February arrest

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
New White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence in February in Phoenix, according to court records obtained by ESPN.
