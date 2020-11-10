Global  
 

Joe Biden is now the president-elect, here's what happens next in the transition process

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden reached the 270 electoral votes needed to make him president-elect. Here's what happens next in the presidential transition process.
News video: President-elect Joe Biden delivers first speech since presidential election called

President-elect Joe Biden delivers first speech since presidential election called 18:39

 President-elect Joe Biden pledged to work to re-unite the country in his first speech since the 2020 presidential race was called on Saturday.

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Celebrities react to Biden's election win with celebration and criticism

 While Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson were happy with President-Elect Biden's win, others reacted differently to the post-election celebrations.
Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stalling

 The Biden-Harris transition office has been operational since late summer in accordance with federal laws dictating how a smooth and peaceful transition of power..
DNA Special: US President-elect Joe Biden's political journey

 At the age of 25, Joe Biden entered politics and by 29 he fought for the US Senate. But soon after, tragedy struck and in a car accident on December 18, 1972,..
How Trump’s Refusal to Concede Affects Biden’s National Security Transition

 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has yet to receive a presidential daily briefing, and it was unclear whether his team would have access to classified..
Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims [Video]

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims

Natalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)

Hopkins-Educated Dr. Céline Gounder Appointed To President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board [Video]

Hopkins-Educated Dr. Céline Gounder Appointed To President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board

President-elect Joe Biden named 13 doctors to his coronavirus advisory board Monday, including Dr. Céline Gounder who received a master's of science in epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg..

Biden getting to work on his transition to the White House [Video]

Biden getting to work on his transition to the White House

President-elect Joe Biden getting to work on his transition to the White House.

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several...
What's ascertainment? The green light to launch transition

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The course of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to power is dependent in part on an obscure declaration called...
Meet the contenders for Biden’s Cabinet

Meet the contenders for Biden’s Cabinet In the next two and half months, Joe Biden needs to build a governing team to help him tackle an historic pandemic and rebuild the economy — all while winning...
