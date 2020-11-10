Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Election Results 2020: Here's how to check realtime poll results on EC's website, mobile app

DNA Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Election Commission will be releasing the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 today and interested people can look for the results at the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website -- https://results.eci.gov.in/.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say

Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say 01:25

 On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump has vowed to fight the outcome of the election that left opponent Joe Biden as president-elect. He's deployed a team of lawyers to fight election results in several states,..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:44Published
Nevada election results latest: Biden 50%, Trump 48% [Video]

Nevada election results latest: Biden 50%, Trump 48%

As the count continues in Nevada, the latest numbers from the state show Joe Biden with 670,344 votes and Donald Trump with 634,158 votes. Visit ktnv.com/election2020 for the latest.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:11Published
USD law professor speaks on legal fight over election results [Video]

USD law professor speaks on legal fight over election results

University of San Diego law professor Craig Barkacs talks to ABC 10News about the legal action being taken over the presidential election results.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:22Published