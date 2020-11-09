Trump Says Defense Secretary Mark Esper Has Been Fired
In a pair of tweets Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he terminated his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. A Defense Department spokesperson declined to comment and referred CNBC to the White House. Politics Decision 2020 Nov 7 Bay Area Poll Workers Still Counting Votes, Now and Through the Weekend...
