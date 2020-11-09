Global  
 

Trump Says Defense Secretary Mark Esper Has Been Fired

WorldNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Trump Says Defense Secretary Mark Esper Has Been FiredIn a pair of tweets Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he terminated his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. A Defense Department spokesperson declined to comment and referred CNBC to the White House. Politics Decision 2020 Nov 7 Bay Area Poll Workers Still Counting Votes, Now and Through the Weekend...
News video: Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary

Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary 00:37

 When Defense Secretary Mark Esper was 'terminated' from his position by President Donald Trump on Monday, lawmakers sounded the alarm. Esper, Trump's fifth defense secretary, was replaced with National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller in an acting capacity. According to Business...

