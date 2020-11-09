Global  
 

Jupiter's oceanic moon Europa — a prime candidate for alien life — might glow in the dark

Monday, 9 November 2020
Jupiter's oceanic moon Europa — a prime candidate for alien life — might glow in the darkOne of the solar system's best candidates for alien life — an ocean world called Europa — might glow in the dark. Europa is a moon of Jupiter that hides a global ocean deep beneath its icy crust. But the moon's surface is constantly bombarded with radiation from Jupiter, which could be making its ice glow white, green, or even blue, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy. As a result, strolling across Europa's surface would be like taking "a walk on the beach in full moonlight," Murthy Gudipati, a NASA planetary scientist who led the new research, told Business Insider. An illustration shows how Europa might glow on the night side that faces away from the sun....
