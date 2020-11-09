Grenfell Tower suppliers knew their cladding would burn, inquiry told
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The Grenfell Tower cladding companies “are little more than crooks and killers”, the public inquiry into the disaster has been told, as internal documents submitted to the inquiry appeared to reveal they knew for years their materials would burn. Lawyers for the bereaved and survivors revealed...
The Grenfell Tower cladding companies “are little more than crooks and killers”, the public inquiry into the disaster has been told, as internal documents submitted to the inquiry appeared to reveal they knew for years their materials would burn. Lawyers for the bereaved and survivors revealed...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Grenfell Tower Residential building in London destroyed by fire in 2017
Grenfell Tower insulation firm behaved 'dishonestly'A former employee from Celotex tells the inquiry he got the insulation approved in an unethical way.
BBC News
Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources