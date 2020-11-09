Grenfell Tower suppliers knew their cladding would burn, inquiry told

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress



London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster. Report by Etemadil.

