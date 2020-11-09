Global  
 

Grenfell Tower suppliers knew their cladding would burn, inquiry told

WorldNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Grenfell Tower suppliers knew their cladding would burn, inquiry toldThe Grenfell Tower cladding companies “are little more than crooks and killers”, the public inquiry into the disaster has been told, as internal documents submitted to the inquiry appeared to reveal they knew for years their materials would burn. Lawyers for the bereaved and survivors revealed...
Grenfell Tower insulation firm behaved 'dishonestly'

 A former employee from Celotex tells the inquiry he got the insulation approved in an unethical way.
BBC News
Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress [Video]

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety [Video]

Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Son of Grenfell Tower fire victim: 'My mother could have survived'

 The son of a woman who died in the Grenfell Tower fire is taking the government to court over evacuation plans for high-rise buildings.
BBC News

Grenfell insulation certificate copied ‘deliberate and dishonest’ description

 A national building control body issued a certificate for flammable insulation used on Grenfell Tower by copy and pasting the manufacturer’s “intentional,...
Belfast Telegraph

Ex-employee describes 'dishonest' acts at firm that made flammable insulation on Grenfell

Ex-employee describes 'dishonest' acts at firm that made flammable insulation on Grenfell A former employee of the company that produced flammable insulation used on Grenfell Tower says he complied with "completely unethical" acts, the inquiry into...
Sky News