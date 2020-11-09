Global  
 

Former president Evo Morales ends year-long exile and returns to Bolivia

WorldNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Former president Evo Morales ends year-long exile and returns to BoliviaBolivia's former president Evo Morales returned to the South American country on Monday, ending a year-long exile after a member of the MAS socialist party...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Bolivia's new President Luis Arce promises to fix ailing economy

Bolivia's new President Luis Arce promises to fix ailing economy 02:59

 Landslide win for Arce gives him mandate to reunite divided country, ushering return of socialists to power

Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win [Video]

Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win

The result, which was a vindication to Evo Morales’s MAS party, also gave majorities in both houses of Congress.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election [Video]

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

Rival concedes as Evo Morales’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published
Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election [Video]

Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election

Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Bolivia's president-elect prepares for inauguration amid tensions [Video]

Bolivia's president-elect prepares for inauguration amid tensions

Former Minister of Economy Luis Arce prepares for his swearing-in and for the challenges ahead.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published

South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules [Video]

South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules

Football action resumes on the continent after a six-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

In Bolivia, Luis Arce, successor to Evo Morales, claims election victory [Video]

In Bolivia, Luis Arce, successor to Evo Morales, claims election victory

Economist Luis Arce, who gave the big surprise by winning the Bolivian presidency in the first round on Sunday according to the quick count, benefited from the political capital built for decades by fo

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published

