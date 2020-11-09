Former president Evo Morales ends year-long exile and returns to Bolivia
Bolivia's former president Evo Morales returned to the South American country on Monday, ending a year-long exile after a member of the MAS socialist party...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Evo Morales Former Bolivian President and politician
Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published
Bolivia Landlocked country in South America
Bolivia's president-elect prepares for inauguration amid tensions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42Published
Iran, Cuba discuss enhanced global solidarity to counter US' economic terrorismIranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he held talks with senior Cuban authorities about ways to strengthen global solidarity in the face of the US'..
WorldNews
South America A continent mostly in the Southern Hemisphere of Planet Earth
Pastor Paula White calls on angels from Africa and South America to bring Trump victoryMegachurch pastor and televangelist Paula White-Cain delivered a prayer service Wednesday — in efforts to secure President Donald Trump's reelection.
USATODAY.com
South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources