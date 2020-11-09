Global  
 

BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards

WorldNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music AwardsBTS won a leading four awards including best song for "Dynamite" and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. (Nov. 9)         ......
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: BTS scoop four awards at virtual MTV EMAs

BTS scoop four awards at virtual MTV EMAs 00:56

 K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act.

