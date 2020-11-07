Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Putin says he won’t congratulate Biden until ‘legal processes’ are completed

WorldNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Putin says he won’t congratulate Biden until ‘legal processes’ are completedRussian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to congratulate Joe...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Putin Waiting For 'Legal Procedures' to Be Finished to Congratulate Joe Biden

Putin Waiting For 'Legal Procedures' to Be Finished to Congratulate Joe Biden 01:07

 Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why Russian president Vladimir Putin has not congratulated president-elect Joe Biden yet.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Biden announces COVID task force, Trump refuses to concede — election updates

 Trump still says the election isn't over while Putin holds off on congratulations for Biden. The president-election named his COVID-19 advisers.
USATODAY.com

Putin won't congratulate Biden before 'official results' and 'legal procedures' are completed

 A Putin spokesman said there was an "absolutely obvious" difference from 2016, when Putin congratulated Trump based on media projections.
USATODAY.com

US election: World leaders who haven't congratulated Biden

 Russia's Vladimir Putin says he will wait for official results, and others have been slow to respond.
BBC News

Russia's Putin says time for Syrian refugees to return home

 Millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country s civil war should start returning home to help rebuild Syria now that large parts of the Arab nation enjoy..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Celebrities react to Biden's election win with celebration and criticism

 While Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson were happy with President-Elect Biden's win, others reacted differently to the post-election celebrations.
USATODAY.com

US election: Republicans begin to fall in line behind Donald Trump

 Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday (US time) that President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his..
New Zealand Herald

Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stalling

 The Biden-Harris transition office has been operational since late summer in accordance with federal laws dictating how a smooth and peaceful transition of power..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Putin says he won’t congratulate Biden until ‘legal processes’ are completed

Putin says he won’t congratulate Biden until ‘legal processes’ are completed Russian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to congratulate Joe...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSBSIndian ExpressMid-Day

Trump Isn't Conceding; Giuliani Vows Monday Court Actions

 President Donald Trump is not conceding to Democrat Joe Biden, promising legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.
Newsmax

White House Adviser Jared Kushner Told Trump to Concede: Report

 The president has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, insisting he will pursue legal action over the counting of votes.
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS News