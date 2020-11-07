Putin says he won’t congratulate Biden until ‘legal processes’ are completed
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to congratulate Joe...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to congratulate Joe...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
Biden announces COVID task force, Trump refuses to concede — election updatesTrump still says the election isn't over while Putin holds off on congratulations for Biden. The president-election named his COVID-19 advisers.
USATODAY.com
Putin won't congratulate Biden before 'official results' and 'legal procedures' are completedA Putin spokesman said there was an "absolutely obvious" difference from 2016, when Putin congratulated Trump based on media projections.
USATODAY.com
US election: World leaders who haven't congratulated BidenRussia's Vladimir Putin says he will wait for official results, and others have been slow to respond.
BBC News
Russia's Putin says time for Syrian refugees to return homeMillions of Syrian refugees who fled their country s civil war should start returning home to help rebuild Syria now that large parts of the Arab nation enjoy..
WorldNews
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35Published
Celebrities react to Biden's election win with celebration and criticismWhile Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson were happy with President-Elect Biden's win, others reacted differently to the post-election celebrations.
USATODAY.com
US election: Republicans begin to fall in line behind Donald TrumpDespite President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday (US time) that President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his..
New Zealand Herald
Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stallingThe Biden-Harris transition office has been operational since late summer in accordance with federal laws dictating how a smooth and peaceful transition of power..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources