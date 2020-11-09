Global  
 

Three dead in shooting at Russian military base

WorldNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Three dead in shooting at Russian military baseMOSCOW: A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of , news agencies reported citing the military. "Three servicemen sustained lethal injuries as a result of the attack," 's said in a statement carried by Interfax. "The...
