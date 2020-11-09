Three dead in shooting at Russian military base
MOSCOW: A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of , news agencies reported citing the military. "Three servicemen sustained lethal injuries as a result of the attack," 's said in a statement carried by Interfax. "The...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moscow Capital of Russia
The world reacts to U.S. election resultsThe world has been closely following the U.S. election. After the race was called for Joe Biden, world leaders and foreign media weighed in on the results. Holly..
CBS News
World awaits outcome of U.S. presidential electionPeople around the world are watching for the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined CBSN from Moscow..
CBS News
Scorching savior: Russian activist faces month in jail after fiery crucifixion stunt outside Moscow’s FSB headquartersA half-naked protester has been arrested after setting off smoke devices and tying himself to a cross as part of a dramatic stunt outside the Moscow headquarters..
WorldNews
A cat-like robot serves in a Russian cafe
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Interfax independent major news agency in Russia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources