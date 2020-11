Collins Dictionary Word of the Year 2020: Can you guess what came top? Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Lockdown has been named as the Collins Dictionary Word of the Year 2020 at a time when dozens of previously uncommon words have become everyday because of coronavirus. Lockdown has been named as the Collins Dictionary Word of the Year 2020 at a time when dozens of previously uncommon words have become everyday because of coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Lockdown' is Collins Dictionary Word of the Year Collins Dictionary said on Tuesday that "lockdown" is its Word of The Year in 2020 following a dramatic increase in usage during the spread of Covid-19....

IndiaTimes 7 minutes ago