Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra ousted by Congress on corruption charges

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Martin Vizcarra stands accused of taking hundreds of thousands in bribes. While he rejects the allegations, he has said he will not fight the impeachment and step down immediately.
