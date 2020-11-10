Global  
 

Coronavirus: China Sinovac vaccine trial halted in Brazil

BBC News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Sinovac clinical trial has been suspended after a "severe adverse" incident, say authorities.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine 01:27

 Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, surprising the trial organizers who countered there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Covid 19 coronavirus: China's Sinovac vaccine trial suspended in Brazil after participant dies

 Brazil has suspended clinical trials for China's coronavirus vaccine after a participant died.Instituto Butantan, the research centre in Sao Paulo developing the..
New Zealand Herald

