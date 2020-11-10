Global  
 

New England Patriots avoid embarrassment, dispatch woeful New York Jets with late rally

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Nick Folk kicked the winning field goal in the final seconds as the New England Patriots used a late-game rally to defeat the winless New York Jets.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Sports Final: The Patriots Better Beat The Jets

Sports Final: The Patriots Better Beat The Jets 01:34

 Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss Monday night's Patriots-Jets showdown, and how the Pats can't afford to lose to the winless Jets. But a few key injuries on defense could hurt New England's chances.

New York Jets New York Jets National Football League franchise in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Patrick Mahomes Joins Dan Marino to Break This Record in Their First 4 Seasons [Video]

Patrick Mahomes Joins Dan Marino to Break This Record in Their First 4 Seasons

During Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Mahomes had 416 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Bill Belichick defends salary cap stance, says Patriots 'sold out' for recent Super Bowl success

 In interview with Boston's WEEI, Bill Belichick got defensive when asked about his comments that the salary cap caused depth issues for the Patriots.
USATODAY.com

Cam Newton's fumble dooms Patriots as Bills hold on for win

 With a chance for the Patriots to tie the Bills or take the lead in the final minute, Cam Newton fumbled away his team's chances.
USATODAY.com

Nick Folk Nick Folk American football player, placekicker

