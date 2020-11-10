Global  
 

Glorious colour of the Blue Mountains gardens

The Age Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
After witnessing the large scale destruction in the Blue Mountains during his coverage of the bushfire crisis early this year for the Herald, photographer Wolter Peeters appreciated joining a Renaissance Tour on one of their Blue Mountains Spring Garden expeditions, capturing eleven beautiful gardens untouched by the devastation of the summer past. He found these verdant pockets bursting with fresh new growth and fragrant colour after the welcome rains earlier this year.
