U.S. Presidential Elections | Refusing to concede, Trump blocks cooperation on transition

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
The developments cast doubt on whether the nation would witness the same kind of smooth transition of power that has long anchored its democracy.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
Joe Biden is now the president-elect, here's what happens next in the transition process

Joe Biden is now the president-elect, here's what happens next in the transition process 01:34

 Joe Biden reached the 270 electoral votes needed to make him president-elect. Here's what happens next in the presidential transition process.

Related news from verified sources

Refusing to concede, Trump blocks cooperation on transition

 The Trump administration threw the presidential transition into tumult on Monday, with Attorney General William Barr authorizing the Justice Department to probe...
Refusing to concede, Trump blocks co-operation on transition

 The Trump administration threw the U.S. presidential transition into tumult on Monday, Attorney General William Barr authorizing the Justice Department to probe...
