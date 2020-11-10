Fears of fresh fiscal cliff when JobSeeker supplement ends in March
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
More than a million unemployed Australians will get a smaller but extended coronavirus supplement after Christmas but experts called on the government to lock in a permanent increase to JobSeeker to avoid a new fiscal cliff next year.
