Veterans Day free food: Starbucks, Wendy's, Buffalo Wild Wings offering freebies for vets, military Wednesday

Dunkin' Brands Leaps 18%



On Monday, Dunkin' Brands surged 18%. The New York Times reported that Dunkin' Brands held preliminary talks to go private in a deal worth at least $8.8 billion. Dunkin' confirmed that it is in talks to go private. Inspire Brands would buy out Dunkin' for $106.50 per share. Business Insider reports that increase represents a potential upside of 20% from Friday's close. Inspire Brands is a private-equity backed firm that owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, and Jimmy John's.

