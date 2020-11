Accused killer in hospital after 'altercation' with fellow inmate Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Zlatko Sikorsky, accused of torturing and murdering 16-year-old Larissa Bielby, is reported to be in a critical condition after suffering head injuries in the incident. 👓 View full article

