Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy



In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now... Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago

Johnny Depp Is Forced to Resign From ‘Fantastic Beasts’



Johnny Depp Is Forced to Resign From ‘Fantastic Beasts’. Depp took to Instagram to make the announcement. I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22 Published 3 days ago