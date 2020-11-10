Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya accuses BJP of hacking EVM
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was "hacked" in Bihar, where counting of votes for 243 Vidhan Sabha seats is still going on. The new entrant in the Bihar election 2020, who returned from London, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "rigging" the election.
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted...
Election Commission of India Deputy Election Commissioner Ashish Kundra on November 10 informed that over 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar and a significant ground to be covered yet. "Slightly..
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat..
