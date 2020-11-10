Global  
 

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya accuses BJP of hacking EVM

DNA Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was "hacked" in Bihar, where counting of votes for 243 Vidhan Sabha seats is still going on. The new entrant in the Bihar election 2020, who returned from London, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "rigging" the election.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate 01:28

 Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted...

