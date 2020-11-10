Seth Meyers Celebrates Election Results Coming Up Biden
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
“You know you were a bad president when people were celebrating an old white centrist like he was the sunset at Burning Man,” the “Late Night” host joked of President Trump’s loss.
