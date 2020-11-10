Miss USA 2020: Pageant at Graceland crowns winner Asya Branch from Elvis' home state
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The first Miss USA pageant held at Graceland crowned a winner from Elvis' home state: Miss Mississippi Asya Branch, a 22-year-old University of Memphis marketing major.
