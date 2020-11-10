'We did our job': Former deputy FBI chief Andrew McCabe to defend Russia investigation
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Tuesday is expected to defend its investigation into Trump campaign's ties to Russia, claiming that political bias played no role.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andrew McCabe Lawyer, former official of U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Ex-girlfriend on dating dark web mastermind wanted by the FBI"I think he knew he was going to get caught – and end up being a martyr for his cause," former girlfriend says of Silk Road website creator Ross Ulbricht.
CBS News
Twitter bans a Bannon account after he says behead Fauci and WrayFormer Trump adviser said on his podcast that Fauci and the FBI director should meet that fate if Trump gets second term
CBS News
Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning2020 Elections Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning He may fire department heads like the FBI's Chris Wray and Pentagon chief Mark..
WorldNews
Sneak peek: The FBI Declassified: Dangerous Journey on the Silk RoadHow an FBI Cyber Team captured the mastermind behind the Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace and multimillion dollar enterprise selling drugs, weapons and..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts of Stacey Abrams.
CBS News
Live Updates: Biden ramps up transition as Trump administration stallsThe Trump administration is refusing to take the formal step needed to prepare for a transfer of power.
CBS News
America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 05:18Published
Black and Latino voters arguably the deciders in the 2020 presidential electionA look at turnout from the 2020 election shows eligible Black and Latino voters were powerful forces in battleground states. President Trump made inroads with..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources