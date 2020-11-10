|
Review: Glenn Close's tough-love grandma can't save Netflix's mediocre 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Directed by Ron Howard, Netflix's "Hillbilly Elegy" is a middling drama about an Appalachian family powered by Glenn Close's tough-love matriarch.
