Review: Glenn Close's tough-love grandma can't save Netflix's mediocre 'Hillbilly Elegy'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Directed by Ron Howard, Netflix's "Hillbilly Elegy" is a middling drama about an Appalachian family powered by Glenn Close's tough-love matriarch.
