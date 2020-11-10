IPL 2020 Final: KL Rahul wins Orange Cap, Kagiso Rabada seals Purple Cap

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () The first innings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has already sealed the deal for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders.
The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai...