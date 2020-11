Sinead O'Connor entering one-year 'trauma and addiction treatment programme' Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Singer Sinead O'Connor has cancelled her gigs for 2021 and announced she is entering a one-year treatment programme for trauma and addiction. Singer Sinead O'Connor has cancelled her gigs for 2021 and announced she is entering a one-year treatment programme for trauma and addiction. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sinead O'Connor Checks Into Rehab for 'Trauma and Addiction' The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker announces she is taking a year-long hiatus to seek treatment for her mental health, prompting her to put 2021 tour on hold.

AceShowbiz 7 hours ago