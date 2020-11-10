Global  
 

Accused in Toronto van attack raises not criminally responsible defence

CBC.ca Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Alek Minassian, the man accused of killing 10 people and hurting 16 others after driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial today and is asking the court to find him not criminally responsible for his actions.
Toronto van attack: 'Incel' killer Minassian pleads not criminally responsible

 Alek Minassian ploughed down pedestrians in Toronto in the 2018 attack.
BBC News