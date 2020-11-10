Accused in Toronto van attack raises not criminally responsible defence
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Alek Minassian, the man accused of killing 10 people and hurting 16 others after driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial today and is asking the court to find him not criminally responsible for his actions.
