Accused in Toronto van attack raises not criminally responsible defence Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Alek Minassian, the man accused of killing 10 people and hurting 16 others after driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial today and is asking the court to find him not criminally responsible for his actions. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Toronto van attack: 'Incel' killer Minassian pleads not criminally responsible Alek Minassian ploughed down pedestrians in Toronto in the 2018 attack.

