Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peru swears in new leader as political turmoil hits nation

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Peru swears in new leader as political turmoil hits nationManuel Merino has been sworn in as the new president of Peru. The businessman and former head of Congress is unknown to most and was recently accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot out the nation’s last leader over unproven corruption allegations. He placed his hand on a Bible and swore to carry out the remainder of the current presidential term, which is set to expire in July of next year. He then donned the red and white presidential sash while wearing a face mask and stood as the nation’s hymn was played. “This is a difficult moment for the country,” he said. “Today, the country does not look at the future with hope, but with worry.” Many are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election

Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election 01:08

 Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election . President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world. But high profile Republican leaders have yet to acknowledge that Biden has won the election. Biden received congratulations from both Utah Senator...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peru Peru Country in South America

Peru protests after popular president ousted over corruption claims [Video]

Peru protests after popular president ousted over corruption claims

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:44Published
Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president [Video]

Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president

Martin Vizcarra says he will not challenge decision, as protesters take to streets to condemn impeachment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:38Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: President of Peru ousted over alleged pandemic failings

 Peruvian lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly to remove President Martin Vizcarra from office, expressing anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and..
New Zealand Herald
Peru reopens Machu Picchu to tourists after 8-month COVID closure [Video]

Peru reopens Machu Picchu to tourists after 8-month COVID closure

The crown jewel of Peru's tourist sites reopens after nearly eight months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Manuel Merino Manuel Merino


United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

BJP wins 41 out of 59 bypoll seats, 31 at Cong's expense

 In a tidal sweep of byelections in seven out of 11 states, the BJP or an ally on Tuesday won 41 of the 59 seats at stake –– as many as 31 of them at..
IndiaTimes

Republicans add record number of women to Congress

 Thirty-two Republican women will join the next Congress, surpassing the record of 30 Republican women sent in 2006.
CBS News
Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count [Video]

Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count

RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form government." Responding to the allegations, Secretary-General of ECI, Umesh Sinha said, "Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of Bihar election results." Earlier, ECI had said that election results will out by late night.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shinnecock Indian Nation Members Camping Out In Protest [Video]

Shinnecock Indian Nation Members Camping Out In Protest

More than a dozen members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation are camping out in the East End of Long Island woods to protest the tribe’s treatment by New York state and the Town of Southampton. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published
Nepal marks another grim milestone with 5,008 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

Nepal marks another grim milestone with 5,008 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has attained three grim milestones in the first 10 days of October as the COVID-19 situation in the country has worsened. On October 4, Nepal surpassed China in terms of COVID-19 cases; on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published
Agri reform bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia joins nation-wide protest [Video]

Agri reform bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia joins nation-wide protest

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress misses mark as BJP gains in Bihar polls

 Congress leaders say while it's early to comment on the outcome of counting trends but the BJP is more comfortable on seats fought by the Congress. Also, the RJD...
IndiaTimes

The new US congress will be the queerest in history after these LGBT+ trailblazers shattered the rainbow ceiling

 The new US congress will have more LGBT+ house representatives and senators than ever before, and will also have record numbers of women and Black people. Nine...
PinkNews

MP By-Election Result 2020: Counting underway at this assembly without BJP or Congress candidates

 BJP candidate Narayan Singh Panwar and Congress candidate Ramchandra Dangi both corona are infected in Biaora assembly by-election. After the candidates' corona...
DNA