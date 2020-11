Peru swears in new leader as political turmoil hits nation

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Manuel Merino has been sworn in as the new president of Peru . The businessman and former head of Congress is unknown to most and was recently accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot out the nation’s last leader over unproven corruption allegations. He placed his hand on a Bible and swore to carry out the remainder of the current presidential term, which is set to expire in July of next year. He then donned the red and white presidential sash while wearing a face mask and stood as the nation’s hymn was played. “This is a difficult moment for the country,” he said. “Today, the country does not look at the future with hope, but with worry.” Many are...