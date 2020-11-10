Mozambique horror: Jihadists behead 50 people, chop bodies to pieces
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
In a shocking revelation from Mozambique, militant Islamists have massacred unarmed villagers on a football field, waving atrocities to establish a new caliphate in southern Africa. More than 50 people were beheaded in northern Mozambique by jihadists, local media reported. The villagers were...
