Mozambique horror: Jihadists behead 50 people, chop bodies to pieces

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Mozambique horror: Jihadists behead 50 people, chop bodies to piecesIn a shocking revelation from Mozambique, militant Islamists have massacred unarmed villagers on a football field, waving atrocities to establish a new caliphate in southern Africa. More than 50 people were beheaded in northern Mozambique by jihadists, local media reported. The villagers were...
