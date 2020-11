Fury and celebrations as Russia brokers peace deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A ferocious six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a disputed region in the southern Caucasus came to an abrupt end early Tuesday after the surprise announcement of a Russian-brokered peace deal. The deal allows Azerbaijan to reclaim huge swaths of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region and its surroundings that it lost to war in Armenia nearly three decades ago. It will be enforced by roughly 2,.000...