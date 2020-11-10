Global  
 

Fury and celebrations as Russia brokers peace deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Fury and celebrations as Russia brokers peace deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh warA ferocious six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a disputed region in the southern Caucasus came to an abrupt end early Tuesday after the surprise announcement of a Russian-brokered peace deal. The deal allows Azerbaijan to reclaim huge swaths of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region and its surroundings that it lost to war in Armenia nearly three decades ago. It will be enforced by roughly 2,.000...
What a peace deal means for Nagorno-Karabakh

What a peace deal means for Nagorno-Karabakh 01:09

 Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia sign an agreement to end conflict over the disputed enclave.

Russia brokers Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire, but only 1 side is happy

 Putin calls it "fair" for both sides, but Armenia's leader calls the deal his "sin," says it was "painful" to sign, and now he's facing angry protests calling..
Analysis: Azerbaijan, Turkey win from Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Analysis: Azerbaijan, Turkey win from Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia.

Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence

Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence

Protesters gathered on Tuesday (November 10) near the Armenia Prime Minister's official residence in Yerevan hours after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was announced.

Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal will 'reset the map'

Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal will 'reset the map'

Armenians demand PM's resignation over Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation'

Armenians demand PM's resignation over Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation'

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'total ceasefire' sparks outrage in Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'total ceasefire' sparks outrage in Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day

Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region.

Azerbaijanis celebrate on streets of Baku as Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal signed

Azerbaijanis celebrate on streets of Baku as Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal signed

Azerbaijani nationals were seen celebrating on the streets of Baku after a Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal was signed with Armenia and Russia.

Yerevan locals ransack government building in protest after Armenia signs deal with Azerbaijan, Russia to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Yerevan locals ransack government building in protest after Armenia signs deal with Azerbaijan, Russia to end Nagorno-Karabakh w

After a number of ceasefire agreements were broken in recent weeks, Yerevan locals ransack government building in protest after Armenia signs deal with Azerbaijan, Russia to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces 'painful' agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

Russia And The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War – Analysis

Russia And The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War – Analysis By Murad Muradov To assess the role of Russia in the current hot phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict objectively and comprehensively, it is necessary to...
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?

 Two important events took place on Monday: Azerbaijan shot down a Russian helicopter in the skies over Armenia and an agreement was signed between Russia,...
Russia Steps In To End War Between 2 Former Soviet Republics

 Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a pact to end the fighting in the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh. It's within the borders of Azerbaijan, but the...
