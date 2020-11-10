Canada’s Trudeau looks to Biden for help in dispute with China
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday China’s attempt at coercive diplomacy by imprisoning two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest of a top Huawei executive isn’t working and he expects President-elect Joe Biden administration’s to be a good partner in convincing Beijing to release them. Beijing arrested former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor in December 2018 just days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei executive and the daughter of the company”s founder. The US is seeking Meng’s extradition on fraud charges and her extradition case is before the Canadian courts. Her arrest severely damaged relations...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
Biden, Canada's Trudeau discuss coronavirus, climate changeOTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Monday, discussing issues such as the coronavirus, climate..
WorldNews
Trudeau congratulates Biden on election winCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate California Senator Kamala Harris on their..
USATODAY.com
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08Published
Trudeau and Macron speak after cartoon remark controversyCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with his French counterpart amid controversy over recent comments he made about free expression. Mr Trudeau..
WorldNews
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Turkey's President Erdogan congratulates Biden on his winTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, expressing Turkey’s determination to work closely with the new..
WorldNews
The legal woes citizen Trump may face
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:10Published
U.S. election leaves Iranians hopeful for improved relationsIranian leaders are hoping that the Biden administration will mean improved relations with the United States. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth..
CBS News
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
Meng Wanzhou Chinese business executive
China refutes Canada's accusations on arrest of Canadian citizensBEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday refuted Canada's recent allegations concerning China's arrest of several of its citizens, asserting that Canada was..
WorldNews
Michael Spavor
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
China's government hedges on U.S. election resultThe reaction from the Chinese government to President-elect Joe Biden's projected election win was notable for its lack of congratulations from anyone at the..
CBS News
Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers threaten to resignHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers said Monday that they would resign en masse from the city’s legislative council if the central Chinese..
WorldNews
China's state media sounds off on Biden victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:38Published
Huawei Chinese technology company
Huawei to sell Honor brand for $15 bln - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Huawei to sell $15-bn Honor unit to Shenzhen govt, Digital China, others: ReportHuawei plans to sell budget-brand smartphone unit Honor in a 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and..
WorldNews
Samsung may launch flagship phone early - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Huawei Philippines launches 'Seeds for The Future 2020'HUAWEI Philippines has launched the 6th Seeds for the Future program, with over 60 students coming from 15 universities and Smart Sweep member schools joining..
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources