Canada’s Trudeau looks to Biden for help in dispute with China

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Canada’s Trudeau looks to Biden for help in dispute with ChinaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday China’s attempt at coercive diplomacy by imprisoning two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest of a top Huawei executive isn’t working and he expects President-elect Joe Biden administration’s to be a good partner in convincing Beijing to release them. Beijing arrested former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor in December 2018 just days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei executive and the daughter of the company”s founder. The US is seeking Meng’s extradition on fraud charges and her extradition case is before the Canadian courts. Her arrest severely damaged relations...
