The young Indigenous woman fighting fracking in remote NT
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
In celebration of NAIDOC week, The Feed speaks with Amelia Telford, a Bundjalung and South Sea Islander woman, who’s leading the fight for environmental and climate justice in Indigenous communities across Australia.
