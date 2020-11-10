The retired general and Trump ally who called Obama a 'terrorist leader' is taking over the Pentagon's top policy job

Biden Covid Advisory Board



Just hours after good news of a promising vaccine rolled in, the Biden-Harris trasition team today announced appointees to its covid-19 advisory board. According to the Washington Post, at least two of the advisory board co-chairs, former FDA Commissioner David Kessler and Obama-era Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, have been briefing Biden for months.

