The retired general and Trump ally who called Obama a 'terrorist leader' is taking over the Pentagon's top policy job
Anthony Tata, a retired general turned Fox News guest who spread falsehoods about former President Barack Obama, is moving into the Pentagon's top policy position in an acting capacity, Defense One reported Tuesday. Tata will be taking over the duties of James Anderson, who resigned Tuesday from his position as the under secretary of defense for policy. He previously called Obama a "terrorist leader" in tweets he has since deleted and said he regrets. The under secretary of defense for policy is not only the top policy position...
