Obamacare Lawsuit Gets Skeptical Reception At The Supreme Court

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Obamacare Lawsuit Gets Skeptical Reception At The Supreme CourtA challenge to the Affordable Care Act got a relatively hostile reaction at a virtual Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday, offering hope for the millions of people who depend upon the law for their health care. In oral arguments, both Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh expressed skepticism about a key argument in the lawsuit ― specifically, that if one part of the Obamacare law is unconstitutional, then the entire law has to come off the...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Supreme Court Decision On Affordable Care Act Could Have Major Impact In Florida

Supreme Court Decision On Affordable Care Act Could Have Major Impact In Florida 01:36

 The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Miami-Dade County has the highest Obamacare enrollment of any county in the country.

