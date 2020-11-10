|
Tom Heinsohn, former Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, dies at 86
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Boston Celtics announced on Tuesday that former player, coach, broadcaster and Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn died at 86.
