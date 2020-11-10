Tom Heinsohn, former Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, dies at 86

The Boston Celtics announced on Tuesday that former player, coach, broadcaster and Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn died at 86.

Tom Heinsohn, Champion Celtic as Player and Coach, Is Dead at 86 His blood always ran green: eight titles with Boston as a Hall of Fame forward and two as head coach followed by a three-decade career as a die-hard Celtics...

NYTimes.com 59 minutes ago



