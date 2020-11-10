Mike Pompeo says there will be a smooth transition - to a second Donald Trump administration
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (
17 minutes ago) As president-elect Joe Biden assured the American public he was pushing ahead with the presidential transition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the White House is ready for a second Trump administration.
During a press conference, Secretary Mike Pompeo said there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and did not mention President-elect Joe Biden.
