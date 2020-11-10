Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Pompeo says there will be a smooth transition - to a second Donald Trump administration

SBS Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
As president-elect Joe Biden assured the American public he was pushing ahead with the presidential transition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the White House is ready for a second Trump administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results

Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results 00:35

 During a press conference, Secretary Mike Pompeo said there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and did not mention President-elect Joe Biden.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’ [Video]

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’. During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022 [Video]

Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022

As far as media outlets and the vast majority of world leaders are concerned, President Donald Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden. However, Business Insider reports the Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo says 'there will be smooth transition to second Trump administration'

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said "there will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration" - despite the president having lost the...
Sky News

Defiant Pompeo predicts 'smooth transition' to a 2nd Trump administration

 A defiant Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted a “smooth transition” to a second Trump administration, as members of the administration...
FOXNews.com

Celebs React to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Shocking Claim That Trump Will Have a Second Term Despite Losing Election

 Celebrities, journalists and politicians are reacting to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s shocking statements. The 56-year-old official addressed the question...
Just Jared