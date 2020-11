You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Indian Army gifts 20 fully-trained military horses, 10 mine-detection dogs to Bangladesh The Indian Army on Tuesday gifted 20 fully-trained military horses and 10 mine-detection dogs to Bangladesh as part of the country's efforts to further...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago



India gifts 20 fully trained military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

newKerala.com 3 days ago