'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spiel

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spielWhite House press secretary doubled down on allegations of election irregularities – as customary, without evidence Fox News has cut away from a briefing held by the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, during which she repeated Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in the presidential...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies 00:38

 Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is rejecting the results, litigating in court, and is claiming there was massive voter fraud. Even so,...

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

US election: Trump spokeswoman cut off in one minute

 Fox News has cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after just over a minute, saying the network could not in good conscience continue airing..
New Zealand Herald

Kayleigh McEnany calls celebrations for Joe Biden 'superspreader events'

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called celebrations that occurred for President-elect Joe Biden "superspreader events"
USATODAY.com

US election: Kayleigh McEnany confident Donald Trump will 'win outright'

 Donald Trump's press secretary has once again voiced her confidence that her boss will be victorious in his bid for another four years in the White..
New Zealand Herald

The retired general and Trump ally who called Obama a 'terrorist leader' is taking over the Pentagon's top policy job

 Anthony Tata, a retired general turned Fox News guest who spread falsehoods about former President Barack Obama, is moving into the Pentagon's top policy..
WorldNews

Ed Henry rape accuser adds more claims about when Fox News learned of his alleged misconduct

 The woman who accused former Fox News star Ed Henry of rape added more claims to her suit that Fox long knew of alleged misconduct and did nothing.
USATODAY.com

Fox News cuts away from Trump campaign press conference: 'Can't in good countenance continue showing this'

 Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto broke in and cut away from the press conference after "explosive charges" were made about voter fraud without evidence.
USATODAY.com

TikTok says the Trump administration has forgotten about trying to ban it, would like to know what’s up

TikTok has filed a petition in a US Court of Appeals calling for a review of actions by the Trump..
The Verge

'Save America': Donald Trump's clever move to hang on to power among Republicans despite election loss

 His days as US President might be numbered, but Donald Trump has come up with a sneaky way to maintain control in the years ahead.Trump lost the November 3 vote..
New Zealand Herald

Biden says Trump's refusal to concede election an "embarrassment"

 President-elect Biden blasted President Trump's refusal to concede the election, calling it an "embarrassment" and saying the move could hurt Mr. Trump's legacy...
CBS News

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Arizona demanding a hand count of ballots it says were incorrectly uncounted

 CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on the Trump campaign's legal challenges in Arizona..
CBS News

COVID-19 restrictions highlight split among evangelical Christians

 The coronavirus pandemic appears to be key factor in a growing split among evangelical Christians, one of President Trump's critical constituencies. Jon Ward, a..
CBS News

Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim [Video]

Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim

Fox News cut away from Donald Trump’s campaign press conference, as allegations of voting fraud in the presidential election were outlined. During the broadcast on the Fox News channel, host Neil..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call [Video]

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published