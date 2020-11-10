Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to end fightingArmenia and Azerbaijan have announced an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers as well as territorial concessions. Nagorno-Karabakh has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a 1994 truce ended a separatist war in which an estimated 30,000 people died. Sporadic clashes have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war 01:50

 Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Russia brokers Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire, but only 1 side is happy

 Putin calls it "fair" for both sides, but Armenia's leader calls the deal his "sin," says it was "painful" to sign, and now he's facing angry protests calling..
CBS News
Analysis: Azerbaijan, Turkey win from Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Analysis: Azerbaijan, Turkey win from Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:22Published

Fury and celebrations as Russia brokers peace deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

 A ferocious six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a disputed region in the southern Caucasus came to an abrupt end early Tuesday after the surprise..
WorldNews
Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published
Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence [Video]

Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence

Protesters gathered on Tuesday (November 10) near the Armenia Prime Minister's official residence in Yerevan hours after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was announced.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Nagorno-Karabakh agreement: Azeris celebrate after peace deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh agreement: Azeris celebrate after peace deal

Moscow says planes carrying peacekeepers are travelling to the region after peace deal reached.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published
Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal will 'reset the map' [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal will 'reset the map'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:59Published
Armenians demand PM's resignation over Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation' [Video]

Armenians demand PM's resignation over Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:23Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: 'total ceasefire' sparks outrage in Armenia [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'total ceasefire' sparks outrage in Armenia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus


Related videos from verified sources

What a peace deal means for Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

What a peace deal means for Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia sign an agreement to end conflict over the disputed enclave.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:09Published
Yerevan locals ransack government building in protest after Armenia signs deal with Azerbaijan, Russia to end Nagorno-Karabakh w [Video]

Yerevan locals ransack government building in protest after Armenia signs deal with Azerbaijan, Russia to end Nagorno-Karabakh w

Yerevan locals ransack government building in protest after Armenia signs deal with Azerbaijan, Russia to end Nagorno-Karabakh war After a number of ceasefire agreements were broken in recent weeks,

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 08:37Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha

Azeris celebrate after gov't announces the capture of Shusha city in the disputed region where it is fighting Armenia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for...
WorldNews Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand HeraldVOA NewsDeutsche Welle

Russia And The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War – Analysis

Russia And The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War – Analysis By Murad Muradov To assess the role of Russia in the current hot phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict objectively and comprehensively, it is necessary to...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •HNGNWorldNewsUpworthyNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comDeutsche Welle

Five reasons why Russia's Karabakh deal is pivotal

 Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic Armenian region of Azerbaijan that broke away from Baku's control in a war as the Soviet Union collapsed.
IndiaTimes