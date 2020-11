Two-million-year-old skull of human 'cousin' unearthed

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Australian researchers say the discovery of a two-million-year-old skull in South Africa throws more light on human evolution. The skull was a male Paranthropus robustus, a "cousin species" to Homo erectus - a species thought to be direct ancestors of modern humans. The two species lived around the same time, but Paranthropus robustus died out earlier. The research team described the find as exciting. "Most of the fossil record is just a single...