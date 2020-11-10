Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two-million-year-old skull of human 'cousin' unearthed

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Two-million-year-old skull of human 'cousin' unearthedAustralian researchers say the discovery of a two-million-year-old skull in South Africa throws more light on human evolution. The skull was a male Paranthropus robustus, a "cousin species" to Homo erectus - a species thought to be direct ancestors of modern humans. The two species lived around the same time, but Paranthropus robustus died out earlier. The research team described the find as exciting. "Most of the fossil record is just a single...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

Fireside chat: José Manuel Barros and Thoraya Obaid

 The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders held a fireside chat with José Manuel Barroso and Thoraya Obaid. Barroso is non-executive chairman of Goldman..
CBS News

E.S. Reddy, Who Led U.N.’s Efforts Against Apartheid, Dies at 96

 An Indian-born acolyte of Gandhi, he campaigned for boycotts, divestments and other protests against the South African government.
NYTimes.com

South Africa's Luus stars as Velocity beat Supernovas in Women's T20 Challenge opener

 Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.
BBC News

Springboks commit to Rugby Championship until 2030

 South Africa commit to the Rugby Championship, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, until 2030.
BBC News

Paranthropus robustus Paranthropus robustus Extinct species of hominin of South Africa


Related videos from verified sources

A little girl who suffered excruciating burns in a tragic farming accident "never feels ugly" [Video]

A little girl who suffered excruciating burns in a tragic farming accident "never feels ugly"

A four-year-old girl who suffered excruciating burns in a tragic farming accident "never feels ugly." Little Rawkee Hunt endured third degree burns when smoldering embers caught in the wind and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Michigan Man's 'Whoops!' Turns Into A $2 Million 'Wow!' [Video]

Michigan Man's 'Whoops!' Turns Into A $2 Million 'Wow!'

Samir Mazahem purchased a lottery ticket online for a dollar, using family members' birthdays as his numbers. However, he forgot to save the numbers as his favorites, so he bought a second $1 ticket..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December [Video]

'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon. According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published