Two-million-year-old skull of human 'cousin' unearthed

An Indian-born acolyte of Gandhi, he campaigned for boycotts, divestments and other protests against the South African government.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

South Africa commit to the Rugby Championship, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, until 2030.

A little girl who suffered excruciating burns in a tragic farming accident "never feels ugly"



A four-year-old girl who suffered excruciating burns in a tragic farming accident "never feels ugly." Little Rawkee Hunt endured third degree burns when smoldering embers caught in the wind and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago

Michigan Man's 'Whoops!' Turns Into A $2 Million 'Wow!'



Samir Mazahem purchased a lottery ticket online for a dollar, using family members' birthdays as his numbers. However, he forgot to save the numbers as his favorites, so he bought a second $1 ticket.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago