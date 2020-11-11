Global  
 

Britney Spears loses court bid to remove father's control over estate

BBC News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The singer is "afraid" of her father, and won't perform as long as he controls her affairs, her lawyer says.
News video: Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle 00:55

 Britney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.

Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’ [Video]

Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’

Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

Britney Spears fears her father and wants him out of career, lawyer says

 Britney Spears fears her father and will not resume her career so long as he has power over it, her attorney said in court Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court..
Britney Spears Claims Father Gave Business Manager Excessive $308k Raise

 Britney Spears believes her father dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to her former business manager for no good reason ... and she thinks it was way..
Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Dad As Co-Conservator Of Her Estate | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Dad As Co-Conservator Of Her Estate | Billboard News

Britney Spears has made it clear, she wants her father out. The iconic pop star’s attorney is asking the court to immediately suspend James Spears as co-conservator of her estate.

Britney Spears' dad argues that her lawyer isn't singer's 'exclusive voice' [Video]

Britney Spears' dad argues that her lawyer isn't singer's 'exclusive voice'

Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer isn't the singer's "exclusive voice", and she should be heard from herself in her ongoing conservatorship case.

Britney Spears argues potential co-conservator is 'uniquely unsuited' for the job [Video]

Britney Spears argues potential co-conservator is 'uniquely unsuited' for the job

Britney Spears has argued that Andrew Wallet, the former co-conservator of her estate, is "uniquely unsuited" for the job.

Britney Spears' Father to Remain as Co-Conservator Despite Her Being 'Afraid' of Him

 Before the judge in charge denies her request for Jamie Spears' immediate removal, the 'Toxic' hitmaker questioned his 2019 decision to grant a 'radical' pay...
In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears wants to be freed from her father. The pop star's moves have been missing from stage and screen in a...
Britney Spears 'afraid' of father Jamie, won't perform while he controls her career, lawyer alleges

 Britney Spears' lawyer said she's "afraid" of her father Jamie and will not resume her music career as long as he is her conservator.
