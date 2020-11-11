Britney Spears loses court bid to remove father's control over estate
The singer is "afraid" of her father, and won't perform as long as he controls her affairs, her lawyer says.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’
Britney Spears fears her father and wants him out of career, lawyer saysBritney Spears fears her father and will not resume her career so long as he has power over it, her attorney said in court Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court..
Britney Spears Claims Father Gave Business Manager Excessive $308k RaiseBritney Spears believes her father dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to her former business manager for no good reason ... and she thinks it was way..
