Please Explain podcast: Power, privacy and misogyny in the Canberra bubble
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
In this episode, senior culture writer Nathanael Cooper and senior journalist Jacqueline Maley discuss the culture of Canberra after Four Corners revealed serious allegations of sexism and inappropriate behaviour by multiple senior ministers.
