Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia to wear Indigenous-themed shirt in T20s v India

The Age Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The Australian men's team will follow the lead of their female counterparts by wearing an Indigenous-themed uniform during this summer's home Twenty20 internationals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia wants Google to block Uluru 'walk' [Video]

Australia wants Google to block Uluru 'walk'

Australia has asked Google to remove photographs of the top of the sacred Indigenous site, Uluru, a tool that allowed users to appear to walk on its summit.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Australia wants Google to 'block' Uluru walkers [Video]

Australia wants Google to 'block' Uluru walkers

Australia has asked Google to remove photographs of the top of the sacred Indigenous site, Uluru, a tool that allowed users to appear to walk on its summit.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published